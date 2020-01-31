‘Pumpsie’ by Barry Wittenstein

Courtesy photo

At Scotland County Memorial Library … a new addition to our children’s collection comes just in time to celebrate and honor Black History Month. This is a story about Bernard, a young Bostonian, who is ‘crazy, crazy, crazy about the Red Sox.’ Bernard and his family are excited to learn about an up-and-coming African-American baseball player, Elijah ‘Pumpsie’ Green. Bernard’s anticipation grows as he prays for Pumpsie to be drafted, an event that would bring African-American representation to the Red Sox team since Jackie Robinson’s retirement two years prior. Pumpsie’s home game debut unites baseball fans of all races across Boston who now have the pennant in sight.