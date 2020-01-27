Laurinburg attorney gets disbarred

RALEIGH — A Laurinburg attorney has surrendered her license to practice law in North Carolina and been disbarred.

According to information from the North Carolina State Bar, Lisa D. Blalock tendered an affidavit to voluntarily give up her license on Jan. 13.

In her filed affidavit, Blalock stated she was under investigation by the NC State Bar for misappropriating a total of “at least $11,892.90 in entrusted funds for my personal use.”

“I acknowledge that the material facts upon which the investigation is predicated are true,” her statement continued.

Based upon that affidavit, the Council of the NC State Bar found that Blalock “misappropriated funds entrusted to her in a fiduciary capacity … and that she failed to perform quarterly trust account reconciliations,” each in violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct.

With that information, the Council accepted Blalock’s surrender of her license and subsequently disbarred her from the practice of law in North Carolina.

Signed by C. Colon Willoughby Jr., president of the NC State Bar, that ruling became effective on Friday.

There was no indication for whether there would be any criminal charges in the case.

