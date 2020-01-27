Exchange is making some changes

under construction icon on white background. under construction logo. vector sign under construction. flat style. under construction icon on white background. under construction logo. vector sign under construction. flat style.

LAURINBURG — Alert and observant readers of The Laurinburg Exchange might be scratching their collective heads and wondering, “What’s different?”

We’re glad you asked.

Tuesday marks the start of something new. In fact, quite a few somethings.

Let’s start at the top, which of course is our flag … or masthead. You’re choice. But across the top of Page 1A, readers will notice that we’ve redesigned what’s up there — and there’s a good reason for it.

“For many years, the newspaper has been referred to as The Laurinburg Exchange, but as we all know well, the local newspaper covers all of Scotland County,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “So we thought it was important to include the map of Scotland County along with the newspaper’s name.

“And we would never even consider changing or dropping the Scotsman logo,” he added.

Also part of the top is now a Scotland High royal blue bar that highlights a story found inside the newspaper — most of the time it will be a story found in the sports section that day.

Now let your eyes drop down to the bottom of Page 1A. It’s there readers will find that the usual index box has been replaced by an index bar that is more modern and allow for better page design on a daily basis.

Throughout the newspaper, readers may also notice some changes in how stories are presented, including text sizes and font styles.

“We hope those changes will make things easier to read and simply look a lot nicer,” Vincent said. “And we’re not finished, either.”

He added that other changes will be forthcoming to The Exchange that will enhance the newspaper each day, as well as encourage reader interaction.

“Some of those things are still a little ways off, since we continue to be in the planning and creation stages, but we feel sure our readers will like what we come up with,” Vincent said.

