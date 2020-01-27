IT’S UNCP BY A NOSE

LAURINBURG — A total of 96 individuals, representing 12 teams, battled for nearly three hours Saturday night in the first-ever ENCORE! Trivia Night fundraiser at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg.

When the 100 questions were done, the winning team took home the coveted first-place trophy by a mere 10 points, the equivalent of one single question.

The team representing The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, known throughout the competition as Table 12, battled the Table 1 team from WLNC throughout the evening. The two teams were knotted up going into the 10th and final round, before UNCP barely won the round and the inaugural title.

“It was close, and that’s exactly how you want it,” said Bob Dyer, a board member of ENCORE! Theatre and organizer of the fundraiser.” You like to have that kind of drama, because it just makes things more interesting.”

Dyer added that the fundraiser was a big success financially.

“We raised more than $1,000 tonight, which is very good for ENCORE! Theatre,” he said. “Entry fees for the competition totaled $960 alone, and we haven’t yet figured up the mulligans and other things.”

Throughout the evening, 10 rounds containing 10 questions each were offered up from a variety of topics — including geography, entertainment, sports, Laurinburg history and more. Each correct answer was worth 10 points and teams had the option to double-down on any round to double their points. The total possible points to earn were 1,100.

Those questions varied in difficulty and any decision by judges Nick Williams and Ruth Ann Harris were deemed final.

The team from UNCP — which included Darlene Natale, Jamie Litty, Sallyann Clark, William Clark, Amy Gross, Nathan Phillippi and Michael Litty — earned a total of 835 points. The WLNC team tallied a total of 825 points.

“Losing to a team full of professors and teachers from UNCP, and by just 10 points, isn’t so bad,” said Gary Gallman, captain of the WLNC team.

With the success of Saturday’s fundraiser, Dyer said more trivia night’s could be organized in the future.

“It was fun; people really seemed to enjoy it,” he added. “And we hope it will mean more trivia nights ahead.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Trivia3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Trivia2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Trivia1.jpg

University group nips WLNC team to win thefirst ENCORE! Theatre Trivia Night fundraiser