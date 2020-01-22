Three killed in separate accidents

MAXTON — Three people have been killed in separate single-vehicle accidents that occurred near Maxton, one of which happened on Sunday and the other on Monday.

According to a report by Trooper M.J. Miles of the state Highway Patrol, Monte McGeachey, 23, of 554 Haire Road, Raeford, was killed at 11:56 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of the 2004 Mitshubisi SUV he was driving east on State Road 1313, about four miles north of Maxton.

Miles’ report said the vehicle, which was traveling an estimated 80 mph in a 55-mph zone, went off the road to the right, struck several mailboxes, hit a ditch, and overturned several times.

McGeachy, who was wearing a seatbelt, was traveling alone in the vehicle. The report did not indicate what might have caused the accident.

On Monday, Trooper J.W. Scott investigated an accident on Cabin Shop Road, about six miles east of Maxton, in which two people were killed.

According to Scott’s report, Tryon Locklear, 51, of 136 Jefferson Road, Maxton, was driving a 2003 Buick passenger car north when it ran off the road to the left, struck some tree stumps, traveled back across the road, overturned and came to rest on the right shoulder of the road.

Locklear and Ron Locklear, 24, also of the Jefferson Road address, were both killed in the accident, which happened at 9:02 p.m.

Neither of the men was weating a seat-belt, and Tryon Locklear was partially ejected from the vehicle. No one else was in the vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling 55 mph in a 55-mph zone.