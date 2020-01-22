Maxton residents sound off on gunfire

MAXTON — A Maxton commissioner told residents Tuesday not to be afraid to call the police after they spoke out at the Board of Commissioners meeting about gunshots heard throughout town.

“If you know something, call the police department,” Victor Womack said. “We don’t have to know who you are. This is our town. We can’t let a few people take advantage of us.”

Three residents living in different parts of town said that they recently heard shooting from what sounded like close range. Maxton resident Aggie Deese, speaking during the public comments portion of the meeting, asked the crowd of about 20 people if they had heard the shots fired, and most said yes.

“It frightens me,” Deese said. “I was on the computer the other day at the window there and I heard shooting. I moved immediately.”

Marylin McNeil said she heard about six shots.

“It sounded like it’s coming right by my house,” McNeil said. “I didn’t know if it was a drive-by or somebody walking.”

Charles McArthur, who has a home on McCaskill Avenue, said he also heard close-range shots over the weekend.

“My wife shot up, and my puppy took off,” McArthur said. “I don’t know what can be done but it is dangerous.”

Womack said he also heard the shots, but told the residents to rely on police.

“I’ve been trying to catch the individual myself,” Womack said. “These sound like assault weapons.”

