MR. QUICK GOES TO NASHVILLE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At times over the past few months, Jim Quick has found himself in the middle of an emotional battleground.

On one side, his head was telling him that making a move to Nashville in order to concentrate on songwriting would fuel his fire for putting music on paper; on the other side, his heart was doing its best to remind him just how much he loved the thrill of performing his music in front of a crowd as lead singer with the Coastline band.

As the new year loomed, Quick was fast to make an important decision that would satisfy both sides: he would combine the two.

“To be honest, I thought (songwriting) was my forte and love,” he said this week. “I thought it was what I wanted to do full-time. (But) after being here and participating in the ins and outs of the songwriting biz, I’ve realized it’s more of an emotional and creative release for me.

“I love to write and work with other writers — it fills a void in my need for expression,” Quick added. “However, I’ve come to realize that performing is my true love and I’m blessed to still have this band behind me.”

He said he won’t be playing the 250 shows a year with Coastline like he’s done for the better part of three decades, “but we will still gig a lot — just better and bigger shows reaching out to further regions.”

The big decision

Quick stunned his hometown of Laurinburg and his fans across the Carolina coastal region when he announced in late 2018 that the following year would be his last with the beach music and oldies band Coastline. His plan was to move to Nashville and focus on songwriting. He made that move in September.

“I was saddened the moment the announcement was made,” Quick said. “I’ve been in Coastline since I was 21 years old. It’s all I’ve ever known as I approach 50. It’s been my life and my safety net. I was excited about my new adventure, but very nervous without my safety net.”

Still, Quick went to the Music City with high expectations after having worked with Grammy Award-winning producer Gary Nicholson and renowned artist and songwriter Delbert McClinton on Coastline’s “Down South” album several years earlier. Since then, Quick has been making regular visits to Nashville.

“I was intrigued by the family of songwriters here,” he said. “Writing has always been my passion, whether for me or any recording and performing artist that might be interested in my material. After touring with various notable acts from the Nashville area over the last decade, I’ve become good friends with several ‘higher-ups’ in the music industry.”

That list includes XM/Sirius DJs to top managers, promoters, agents and publishers.

“They all have been encouraging me for years to bring my ideas to the Music City,” Quick said. “After many major changes in my personal life, from losing my father and a failed marriage, I just felt like it was time for a change and I really didn’t want a missed opportunity.”

Settling in

Once he arrived in Nashville four months ago, Quick began writing immediately. He has remained a freelance writer because he didn’t want to be held accountable for specific hours or the pressures of churning out music on demand.

“I am a registered BMI (Broadcast Music Industry) writer that works with whomever I wish, when I want and submit to publishers to shop to artists at my discretion,” Quick explained. “Fortunately, I’m hopping of the bus on Lower Broadway with a guitar on my shoulder (and) I have made so many phenomenal contacts through the years that I’ve been able to come in above mid-level and start writing with some heavy hitters.”

His first few months gave Quick a grassroots view of not only the music industry, but the city as a whole — and that impression has been a positive one.

“It’s a beautiful, clean, kind city,” he said. “It’s having it’s growing pains, as it’s the fastest growing community in America right now. It’s estimated that 150 to 200 people are moving here every day. From the music world to medical, and tourism to industry, this place has become a mecca for professionals, artists and entrepreneurs.

“Plus, the food is soooooo good,” he added.

On the horizon

Quick is about to welcome a good friend to Nashville when his band leader, producer, co-writer and Coastline’s guitarist Casey Meyer will come this year and join him.

But 2020 will also reunite Quick with Coastline — on a limited schedule.

“A legion of Coastline Fans (aka Coastline Crazies) basically lost their minds, writing letters, emails, making petitions and generally stating that the demise of Coastline was not an option,” Quick said. “So with the hiring of Sarah Leach (also a Laurinburg native), there were a lot of changes made. We let a few members go, got a new bus, made bigger and better show deals and hired the best band of musicians from all over that I have ever worked with. She and Casey basically run my entire organization, which in turn gave me the time to chase my dreams in Nashville and continue to perform with the love of my life, Coastline.”

The band, in addition to setting up its shows throughout the region, is now in the studio recently built in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, recording its first album with the new members and its first studio album in 12 years. It will be an album featuring a new collection of original music.

“What’s really cool about this new project is that the show and recordings we will be releasing is based on the sounds of Scotland County in my early years; based off of the Gospel, old-school Blues and Soul I was raised around,” he said. “From church, to my parents’ record collection of 45s to the music played on WLNC, this next chapter will reflect my hometown and its influence on me from my childhood ‘til today.”

With this adjusted and tweaked plan for the future, Quick seems to have found the perfect balance between his two professional loves.

