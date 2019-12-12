Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Eight Scotland County students were recognized on Monday for their artwork being chosen for the superintendent’s Christmas card. The students include: Scotland High School senior Sara Locklear, Wagram Elementary fourth-grader Brooke Biron, Spring Hill Middle School eighth-grader Aika Honda, Spring Hill seventh-grader Devin Stephens, Spring Hill eighth-grader Chase Odom, Shaw Academy junior Iyana Quick, Spring Hill seventh-grader Sherrina Smith and South Scotland fourth-grader Meleah Hnem.