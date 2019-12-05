Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair Road reported the Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 28 that someone had broken into the residence and stole their Mossberg shotgun valued at $700.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Keystone Way reported the Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 29 that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a 42-inch TV valued at $150.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of St. Johns Church Road reported the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had broken into the residence and stole a scroll saw, work table, weed trimmer, 10 fishing poles, a padlock and tackle box totaling $467.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had broken into the residence and stole a floor jack, four rims and tires, an air compressor and a tool box of miscellaneous tools totaling $2,900.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to South Johnson Elementary School Tuesday after a report of a break-in. The suspect stole wire and drills totaling $2,800.

Vandalism

GIBSON — A resident of Dunc Pate Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone stole a generator valued at $800 from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had caused $500 to their Cadillac North Star by busting out the front window.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Amond Young, 25, of Laurel Hill was arrested Tuesday for a felony probation violation warrant and resisting arrest. He was given a $11,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — James Medlin Jr., 40, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Wednesday for violation of domestic protection order and domestic criminal trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

