Pierce to hold second holiday food giveaway

LAURINBURG — For the second straight year, State Rep. Garland Pierce (D-Scotland County) will be hosting a food distribution for senior citizens and needy families just in time for the Christmas season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. Pierce is inviting those in Scotland County who are in need to come to Legion Park on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg to get food to help them for the holidays.

“A lot of times you see senior citizens who have to choose between medicine and food, so we’re just trying to do something to make it a little easier this time of year,” Pierce said. “I really enjoy doing this — it all started with the hurricane last year. It was amazing the amount of people who really needed stuff, the people are in need.”

This year the event is preparing for 300 people with prepacked boxes for them to take home along with fresh vegetables for them to choose from — which will not be prepacked, and it is asked for those coming to bring their own containers. Pierce added the location at Legion Park makes it easier, as well, since people can just drive in and won’t be having to go around people like last year when it was held at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church.

“This little extra will hopefully benefit our senior citizens and other needy families who are sometimes in the shadows where you don’t see them but they’re here,” Pierce said. “I’ve been in this community 29 years and there are pockets of hunger … this is just some small way of me giving back to a community who has given me so much.”

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until supplies run out.

