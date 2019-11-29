Candlelight vigil set for Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department will hold a candlelight vigil on Tuesday in observance of World Aids Day, which is Sunday.

The event will take place between 5:30 and 7 p.m. in the Health Department’s Health Education Room. The Health Department is located at 1405 West Blvd. in Laurinburg.

Since 1988, Dec. 1 has been recognized annually as World AIDS Day to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV, and commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first-ever global health day. Globally, there are an estimated 36.7 million people living with the virus. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS, making it one of the most devastating pandemics in history.

Tuesday’s candlelight vigil is being sponsored by the HIV Education and Resource Team, along with B.A.R.T.

The event will kick off with a meet and greet and feature a guest singer along with guest speaker Karen Mortka. The candlelight vigil will immediately follow.

There will be refreshments and there is no fee.

For information, call the Health Department at 910-277-2440, Ext. 4406 or 4476.