County breaks record, heartfelt thanks given to those participating

Scotland County had a record collection of 2,041 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes this year. I want to thank each and everyone who participated in this great opportunity to provide and show love and hope to children around the world.

A special thanks to The Laurinburg Exchange, Living Waters Christian Book Store and WLNC for helping to get the word out.

We are excited about what God has done this year and look forward to what He will do next year, and the opportunity each one of us has to be a part.

Linda Marshall

Drop-off director

Operation Christmas Child