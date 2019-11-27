City hears ideas for Firestone building

LAURINBURG — Several months ago, the city of Laurinburg bought the old Firestone building in the downtown business district and, last week, students with the The University of North Carolina School of Government presented their overall view of the project.

The property had been damaged during Hurricane Florence when the former McDougald building fell on it. The city purchased the property and repaired it to make it look more sightly.

The graduate students at The University of North Carolina School of Government conducted market research, feasibility analysis, and financial modeling to help communities understand how they can attract private investment into the property at no charge to the city.

“Their project was about attracting private investment — if the city were to sell the property to an individual, company, etc. — and the different ways to do that,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “That is not to say that we plan on selling the property, as we are still under discussion about whether to sale or rent.

“Their recommendation, as far as the use of the property, was general-commercial use,” he added, “meaning food, drink, retail and office.”

The projects are selected by the students themselves and Laurinburg was chosen out of numerous other entries.

“Overall, it was a great experience and the students worked really hard on this project,” Walters said. “We took a lot away from the results, and appreciate the valuable data they were able to research and compile.

“We will definitely be able to use the resulting information going forward with the continued efforts and future possibilities for the Firestone property,” he added.

