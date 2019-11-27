Worsham earns national certification

Worsham Worsham

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – CareSouth Carolina’s Heather Worsham MSN, APRN, CPNP-PC, PMHS, has earned the national added qualifications credential of Pediatric Primary Care Mental Health Specialist (PMHS®) after successfully passing the rigorous PMHS exam from the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board. To date, there are fewer than 400 PMHS experts in the United States.

Worsham, who practices in CareSouth Carolina’s Hartsville pediatric office, attended the College of Charleston before earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing as well as her masters of science in nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina. She also completed the KySS Mental Health Fellowship at The Ohio State University.

“I’m really excited about the experience gained through the PMHS certificate because it means our families can expect the highest-level of mental and physical health combined during their visit,” Worsham said.

PMHS specialty certification is an objective, measurable way of validating the added expertise of advanced practice nurses in the area of child and adolescent behavioral and mental health within primary care settings.

In addition to foundational graduate level educational preparation and clinical skills as an advanced practice nurse, PMHSs have acquired additional knowledge to evaluate, treat, and manage many common behavioral and mental health concerns within the medical home or specialty clinics. Seeking care from a PMHS in the medical home can reduce stigma and strengthen care coordination. In addition, many PMHSs have robust connections with community resources, such as therapists, psychologists, and other partners in a child’s care.

Established in 1975, the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board (PNCB) is the leading certification organization for pediatric nursing. PNCB’s mission is to provide the highest quality certification services for nursing professionals who care for pediatric populations. PNCB exams are recognized and endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Association of Faculties of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, and the Society of Pediatric Nurses.

For more information about PMHS certification or the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board, visit www.pncb.org.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. To schedule an appointment with Heather Worsham, please call 843-332-0118.