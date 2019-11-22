LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will have two new members at its next meeting, but there is some work for the newly elected officials to do before they take their seats.

On Nov. 5, Jim Willis beat out three other challengers for the mayoral seat for the City Council, winning with 1,135 votes, and challenger Don Rainer beat incumbent Curtis Leak for the District 1 seat, with Rainer taking 423 votes. Also in the election was Mary Jo Adams, who won back her seat against two challengers for District 2 with 1,148 votes.

The three will be sworn in on Dec. 17 at noon during an organizational meeting that will also include the voting of the new mayor pro tem — which is a title Adams currently holds. At 7 p.m. that night Willis and Rainer will take their seats with the council for the first time.

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, there are some steps the two newcomers will have to take including an essentials of municipal governments class with The University of North Carolina School of Governments, ethics training classes and orientation with the city manager and city clerk on the rules of procedure and other topics.

“We have an orientation with the new council members to answer any questions and bring them up to speed,” Nichols said. “We have an open line of communication so they can contact me however much or little as they want with questions. They’re coming in essentially in the middle of the budget year so we’ll be going over the budget with them along with bringing numbers and information to them about the North Fire Station since will be a big decision in the coming months.”

The newly-elected mayor is looking forward to the classes and showing other areas of the state a more positive outlook for Laurinburg.

“I’m looking forward to going to these classes because while I have some experience through the school board and hospital board this is a little bit different,” Willis said. “I’m also looking forward to going out and getting to know other mayors and elected officials throughout the state. Our previous mayor didn’t have the best reputation with them and I aiming to change that.”

Willis added he has a few different advisory committee ideas to run by the council in hopes of bringing more ways for residents to have their voices heard and to have their say in what’s going on in the community.

“I’m aiming to be more positive and being more inclusive,” Willis said. “I want to work hard to get the truth out there to the public and let people know what’s going on in the city.”

He added he wants everyone to have a voice and wants residents to feel like their concerns are in fact being heard but overall he’s excited to start the new leadership for Laurinburg.

“I’m really excited and I’m looking forward to our first meeting,” Willis said. “The future is bright for Laurinburg and I’m looking forward to working with the council and getting to know them better.”

Calls to Don Rainer and Mary Jo Adams were not returned by deadline.

