Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone broke-into the residence and stole a flat-screen TV, laptop and assortment of jewelry totaling $1,400 along with $300 in coins.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Monroe reported to police on Wednesday that unknown persons stole the tag off their vehicle after it broke down on a ramp on Hwy. 74.

LAURINBURG —A resident of McQueen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone stole a log splitter from the property valued at $2,700.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A business on Plant Road reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had caused $300 damage to a window, but there did not appear to be any entry.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had used her debit card to make over $250 in purchases at various businesses.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Marcus Scott, 34, of Cedar Road was arrested Wednesday for indecent exposure. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAUREL HILL — Avery Jerome Turner, 31, of Old Wire Road was arrested Wednesday for resisting a public officer and assault on a government official. He was given a $10,000 bond.

