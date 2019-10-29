LAURINBURG — Those who are needing a coffee-pick-me-up have a chance to enjoy that very thing from frappuccinos on Nov. 4, courtesy of the Scotland County Literacy Council.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Literacy Council will be hosting a “Frappé Fundraiser” for residents to come enjoy a delicious frappe as well as support the literacy council.

From noon until 2 p.m. there will be deliveries for those who call in a four-drink minimum within five miles of the Literacy Council. The drinks are 12 ounces and cost $5.

“I used to own a coffee shop and almost every day someone asks me when I’m going to open back up because they miss the frappuccinos,” said Lana Richards, executive director of the Literacy Council. “I really did enjoy having the coffee shop so we’re looking to make this a regular event.”

The Big Train flavors that will be available include caramel, Kona mocha, coffee-free vanilla bean, coffee-free 20 below frozen hot chocolate and vanilla chai tea which can be ordered hot, iced or frozen.

Richards says that the flavors chosen were the most popular off the list at Mochatopia Coffee House before it closed, she added that there could be new additions added based of feedback from customers including no sugar added options.

“We’re really hoping people will come out and support the literacy council,” Richards said.

The Literacy Council is located at 213 McLaurin Ave. in Laurinburg.

For information or to order, contact the Scotland County Literacy Council at 910-276-7007.

