LAURINBURG — Before beginning the scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, the Scotland County Board of Education got a tour of the new South Johnson Elementary School.

Board members and school personnel donned hard-hats as they walked through the 114,000-square-foot construction site. The school features one-way outdoors in classrooms for teachers and students to leave in case of emergency, air-conditioning units in each classroom with thermostats in each room. The group was told that, once the school is completed, it will be the most colorful school in the county with each grade level getting their own color.

The building also features a large gymnasium and auditorium that, once the school is open, can be used outside of school hours without any issues going into the rest of the building since it can be locked off and has its own bathrooms.

“I think the kids are really going to enjoy it,” Boardmember Carolyn Banks told WLNC. “I think overall the citizens of Scotland County have something to be proud of. This is a wonderful building and I just can’t wait to see it completed… this is going to be the pride of Scotland County.”

After the tour of South Johnson, the board was lead through Sycamore Lane Primary to see the new additions and furniture that had been added to the location as Covington Street was officially consolidated into Sycamore Lane.

In other business:

— Board members received an update on the Hall of Fame requirements by Athletic Director David Johnson. The board was given the various requirements and the selection committee.

— There was also an update on IStation and an example of the program was shown as well. There was also a show of what each grade level will be working on and what will be a part of their IStation scores.

The Scotland County Board of Education will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the A.B. Gibson Building on South Main Street.

