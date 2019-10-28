Courtesy photo

The Perry Court No. 631 of the Court of Calanthe and Shining Star Lodge No. 235 visited the Scotland County Memorial Library on Saturday and made a donation to McLeod Children’s Hospital. The Knights of Pythias Lodges were represented from the jurisdictions of North Carolina and South Carolina. Perry Court No. 631 of the Court of Calanthe is located in Laurinburg under the leadership of Worthy Counselor Dorothy Easterling. The donation was in conjunction with National Pythian/Calanthe Volunteer Day 2019 and the National Make A Difference Day. The National Pyhtian/Calanthe Volunteer Day ls day of service nationwide. The day is designed to come together for the common purpose of doing good by helping others. Pictured are Grand Chancellor of South Carolina Sir Knight Kevin N. Brown and officers and members of Perry Court No. 631 with Sister Dorothy Easterling serving as worthy counsellor and deputy.