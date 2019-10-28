Tickets selling fast for Oyster Roast

English English

LAURINBURG — Tickets are selling fast for the 11th annual Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber On the Half Shell Oyster Roast.

Of the 500 tickets originally available, only 150 are left for the event that will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, shrimp and chicken wings along with hush puppies, coleslaw and cookies.

“Tickets are selling out fast and every day more people are buying them,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber. “Don’t wait to buy them at the door, because we’ll probably be sold out.”

The St. Andrews University soccer team will be back again this year to help serve the 60 bushels of fresh oysters to the dozens of tables set up in the equestrian center.

New this year there will be an additional cooker to help get the oysters out quicker than in years past, along with the new sponsorship for the RoastMaster.

“This year we have Laurinburg Machine & Equipment Company as our naming sponsor who will be providing complimentary oyster knives,” English said. “We also have Carolina Hearts Homecare as our RoastMaster sponsor providing koozies and our band sponsor is Bob’s Jewel Shop.”

English added that there will also be a 50/50 raffle with the prizes including jewelry from Bob’s Jewel Shop, a photo session from RQDEBERRY, a leaf blower from Southeast Farm Equipment and more.

“It’s a great casual atmosphere and everyone always has a great time,” English said. “We’re going to have a nice acoustic duo, Mark McKinny and Co, performing so it’s going to be a fun night.”

Tickets are $40 and include water and soft drinks but there will also be a cash bar available with beer and wine.

To purchase tickets or for more details, contact the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce at 910-276-7420.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

