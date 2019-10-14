Laurinburg man arrested for Speedway robbery

Broussard Broussard

LAURINBURG — Police here have arrested a Laurinburg man in connection to the armed robbery of the Speedway store last week.

On Oct. 9, the Speedway on West Church Street was robbed at gunpoint of $325 by a male wearing a Carolina Tarheels hoodie, jeans, black shoes and what appeared to be a white shirt wrapped around his face before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction. There were no injuries in the incident.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, 21-year-old Brave Broussard of Executive Park Drive was arrested Friday for the robbery. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and going armed to the terror of the people in connection to the robbery.

Broussard was also given additional un-related charges including obtaining property by false pretenses, financial card fraud, financial card theft, breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, identity theft, misdemeanor larceny and felony and misdemeanor conspiracy.

He was given a total bond of $575,000.

