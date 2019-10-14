SAU’s offense shines in rout of Union College

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews University football team picked up 505 yards of total offense en route to a 52-14 conference win over Union College on Saturday.

The Knights improved to 2-0 in the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference. Union fell to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the division.

How it happened

The Knights received the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field to score on a 3-yard quarterback keeper by Scotland High graduate Dashaun Ferguson. Ferguson found Kashard Cohens for a 23-yard pass to help set up the Knights’ opening score.

The Knights took a two-possession lead in the first quarter after quarterback Kacey Otto ran the ball in from four yards out. The Knights led 14-0.

St. Andrews cruised to a 21-0 lead after Ferguson threw to Tyler Carr for a 28-yard completion. Union then gave up 15 yards with an unnecessary roughness penalty. The Knights ended the drive with a Fredrick Thames goal line rushing touchdown.

Jermaine Trotman Jr. then caught a 29-yard pass from Ferguson for the Knights’ first passing touchdown of the game and a 28-0 lead.

Union scored on a 72-yard pass for their first points of the game. The Knights responded before the end of the half with a Timothy Aiken 12-yard receiving touchdown from Otto. St. Andrews held a 35-7 halftime lead.

The Knights defense stopped Union on its first possession of the second half. Ferguson found Kashard Cohens for a 31-yard completion on SAU’s first play of the half. That set up a Trevor McNeil touchdown run from 1 yard out.

Union scored again before the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs completed 16- and 17-yard passes to score their second touchdown of the game.

Jordan Vitale hit a 23-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter. After another defensive stop by the Knights, St. Andrews scored on a Thames five-yard touchdown run. The Knights scoring drive was highlighted by a 44-yard run by Thames, who had 71 yards on the drive.

Key stats

St. Andrews’ 505 yards of total offense included 213 yards through the air and 292 yards on the ground. The Knights’ defense picked up three sacks and two interceptions. Union finished the game with 314 yards of total offense.

Top performers

Ferguson completed eight of his nine passing attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown. Ferguson picked up 22 yards rushing and added a rushing touchdown.

Defensive end Darius West led the Knights with nine tackles — three solo and six assisted. West also assisted on a sack.

Thames had eight rushing attempts for 80 yards.

Defensive back Dawandrick Crockett had a tackle and two interceptions for St. Andrews.

Otto completed six of his eight passes for 68 yards and a passing touchdown. Otto added 43 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

Linebacker Jaylenn McFadden had five tackles (two solo, three assisted), a sack and a tackle for loss.

Trotman Jr. caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Next up

The Knights will look to stay undefeated in the Appalachian Division when Kentucky Christian comes to town next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Knights remain undefeated in division