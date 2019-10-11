Sweaters for students

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Jerry Campbell presented W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange, with a pair of new sweaters Friday for the ‘Community Giving Drive’ to benefit Bahamian college students at Hampton University in Virginia. Campbell said his pastor, the Rev. Garland Pierce, told his congregation that, rather than offering him a monetary gift for his 29th pastoral anniversary, use the money to purchase needed items for the Bahamian students. Also contributing Friday was David Reedy, who gave $150 in gift cards to Staples and Barnes & Noble.