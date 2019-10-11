Arts Council changes things up this year

LAURINBURG — For years the Storytelling Arts Festival brought storytellers from everywhere to Scotland County, but this year the event is a little different.

Instead of a full-day event, the Scotland County Arts Council will be hosting a Storytelling Gala on Thursday, Oct. 17, with storytellers Bill Lepp and April C. Turner, as well as traveling to the various local schools.

“We’re making the changes because we’ve had low attendance, so we wanted to do something different,” said Arts Council Treasurer Terry Gallman. “We really wanted to concentrate on the schools so we’ll be traveling to the different schools on Thursday and Friday with the storytellers.”

Gallman said it was important for the council to go to the schools and focus on the students, as well as on the gala, instead of having an entire day of events.

The gala will feature a chili dinner with fixings and desserts, along with the storytelling.

Lepp is a national award-winning teller who was the first storyteller to attend the festival when it began. He is the author of six books and 16 audio collections and is known for his humorous tall-tales and witty stories which have earned the appreciation of listeners of all ages and from all walks of life.

Turner is a writer, actress and theatre producer with numerous stage playwriting credits under her belt. Her workshops, residencies and theatrical innovations have made her a favorite among community centers, schools and cultural organizations nationwide as she specializes in using art as a tool for positive social change.

“This is a great opportunity to come and support the arts,” Gallman said. “And you will get to enjoy great entertainment all at a low price. “

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center of the Southeast located at 131 S. Main St., in Laurinburg. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door.

For information, visit www.storyartscenter.org or call 910-277-3599.

