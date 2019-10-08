LAURINBURG — With One-Stop Voting just around the corner, the Scotland County Board of Elections met Monday to perform logic and accuracy testing on all the voting machines.

One-Stop Early Voting begins on Oct. 16 for city of Laurinburg and town of Maxton residents.

East Laurinburg, Gibson and Wagram are not participating in One-Stop Early Voting or absentee voting.

Logic and accuracy is done to make sure all the machines are reading accurately for election day and if there is something wrong there’s time to get people in and fix them.

For the Nov. 5 general election day, there will be several precincts closed and voters moved to other locations. Precinct 5 will be moved to Precinct 2 and Precinct 8 will be moved to Precinct 1. Those at those Precincts can also vote during absentee or One-Stop.

There will also be two towns that will be relying on write-in candidates — East Laurinburg and Wagram.

East Laurinburg has three town commissioner seats up for re-election, but only one person filed for the seat — incumbent Gail Chavis.

Wagram also has three town commissioner seats open and, while all three filed for re-election, recently incumbent Bernice Gorham passed away.

Both towns will rely on write-ins to fill the seats no one is running for. And if the candidate’s written in do not want the position, the current office holder would hold over — or, for Wagram, the seat would be appointed.

