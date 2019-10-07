Tester: Knights buying into the process of getting better

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

The St. Andrews football program, in its third year of existence, is taking advantage of the room it has to grow.

The numerous players who have been with the team since its inception have taken on leadership roles this season. They helped mold the program’s vision and values from the moment they suited up for the first time in 2017. Now, they’re tasked with passing on knowledge to the next generation of Knights — and there are plenty of young players who’ve chosen to call St. Andrews home over the past couple of years.

The coaching staff, led by head coach David Harper, is helping the Knights buy into the process of getting better. It’s the farthest thing from an easy process. The Knights learned that when they held some “come-to-Jesus” team meetings following a loss at Georgetown College a couple weeks ago.

But that process can yield some big rewards, like a 55-7 win at home. That’s how lopsided St. Andrews’ win against Cincinnati Christian University was last weekend. It was St. Andrews’ first win of the season, and it was a triumph they’ve been craving after several close losses to start the season.

Everything good about St. Andrews’ team was on display in that win. With the exception of a couple hiccups, St. Andrews dominated on both sides of the ball. The Knights tallied an impressive 583 yards of total offense while holding the Eagles to 184 yards.

Quarterbacks Kacey Otto and Dashaun Ferguson played to their respective strengths. Otto threw for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ferguson, a former Fighting Scot, carried the ball for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Running back Trevor McNeil, a junior who sat out last season after playing on St. Andrews’ inaugural team, competed exceptionally well on Saturday. He tallied 114 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries.

And St. Andrews’ defense was a brick wall at times. The unit was led by Andy Austin and Dawandrick Crockett, who combined for three interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack.

It was a good all-around showing, and it provided a foundation to build on in the weeks to come, Harper said.

“We’ve got some good skills,” Harper said. “We need to compete much harder on the offensive line every play because of our skill set. Up front, it’s all about executing. And that’s all we did. That’s all we’ve preached.

“Put in the extra effort. Come see the coaches. Watch more film,” he added. “You’re a student-athlete, and nothing else. They’ve bought into that.”

After a rough start to the program’s third season, the Knights took some steps forward in their win over the Eagles. We’ll see if they can take that momentum and use it against the rest of their Mid-South Conference opponents.

