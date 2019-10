The Exchange file photo

The 2019 Scotland County Highland Games weekend will highlight a day full of competitions, events, vendors and more Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the grounds of the North Carolina Rural Heritage Center in Laurinburg, located at 13040 X Way Road. Advanced ticket sales are $12 for adults, $3 for children — $15 and $5 day of the event.