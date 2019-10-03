Literacy gets boost from federal grant

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools have been putting a major focus on literacy and getting students excited to read with the help of a BRICK grant.

The district recieved the grant in October 2018 and has since begun a handful of various inititives, including author visits to schools and Little Libraries throughout the county.

Last week students were visted by authors Kelly Starling Lyons and Carole Weatherford, along with her son Jeffery Weatherford, who illustrators some of her books. More author visits are planned in the upcoming weeks and months.

“The students love it, and usually one of the first questions they ask is if they get to keep the book,” said Sharon Castelli, the literacy project director. “They’re asking great questions and the authors were talking to them about how you never sell a book on the first edit that you have to keep editing it … they were also asking what school they went and are becoming more mindful of the process.”

Castelli added that, last year, when the program began, they were trying to get the students excited about reading — this year they’re trying to do more with it. Some of the ideas include the county-wide Battle of the Books and working on writing activies in the classrooms.

Middle- and high-school students can also access e-books from both the library systems and the school system to check out on their Chromebooks as well as more than 6,000 new books that were requested by students will be added to the high school this year.

Outside of the schools, Castelli says the Little Libraries are being filled up continiously, with some locations more popular than others.

“At Dragon Park, I could add 50 books today and would have to fill it with 50 books again tomorrow,” Castelli said. “So many children are getting books out to take and add to their at-home libraries, while members of the community are putting books into them … it’s been very successful.”

Castelli added that, besides the Little Libraies, students have the oppournties to get books from the book vending machines at the schools as well as at various different events at the schools and outside.

“There’s no reason that a child hasn’t recieved a book or several books,” Castelli said. “Even at the Central Office, we have a vending machine, so if they come in to fill out paperwork they can get a book. We’re very mindful of any oppourtinty that we can use to get books out to the children.”

The schools have received the Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and will help support an estimated 2,200 students from birth to age 6 — 6,000 PreK-12 students; 425 teachers; plus the family members of children served across all 11 schools in the district.

