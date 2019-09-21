Educationbreakfastis Friday

LAURINBURG — Residents throughout the region interested in the state of local education will have the opportunity to interact with officials from Scotland County Schools and three area colleges on Friday.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual State of Education breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. at Scotia Village.

“Our goal is to have open communication between our universities, Richmond Community College and Scotland County Schools to discuss common goals, programs and challenges that affect the community as a whole,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber.

Attending the session will be Chancellor Robin Cummings of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, President Paul Baldasare of St. Andrews University, Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis and Scotland CountySchools Superintendent Ron Hargrave.

“ (I) always appreciate the opportunity to share with the community about our public school system and the successes we are having,” Hargrave said. “Whether you have a student in school or not, we all have a vested interest in our educational system.

“The students that are in our classrooms today will be the future workforce and future leaders right here in Scotland County,” he added. “To be informed about an dinvested in our district, our schools, and most importantly, our students is the best investment anycommunity could make.”

Following a brief presentation by the education speakers, a question and answer session will be opened to those attending.

“This is an opportunity for the community to hear from our education system directly as well as allowing our institutions an opportunity to reach out to the community and tell their story,: English said.

The event, which the Chamber has put on for more than a decade, is being sponsored by Scotia Village and will be held in the facility’s Morris Morgan Entertainment Center.

Anyone with questions can call the Chamber at 910-276-7420.

