Sophomore Khloe Radford rises for a kill as the Lady Fighting Scots dominate at the net during their win over the Seventy-First Falcons.

Junior Riley Fedak delivers a powerful serve during the Lady Fighting Scots’ win over the Seventy-First Falcons, helping secure their second victory of the season

Senior Ramsey Hale (15) goes up for a block at the net as the Lady Fighting Scots battle the Seventy-First Falcons in their second matchup of the season.

Lady Fighting Scots players celebrate a key point late in the match as they clinch their second victory of the season over the Seventy-First Falcons.

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Lady Scots volleyball team defeated the Seventy-First Falcons for the second time this season, earning a 3-0 sweep to improve to 4-3 on the season.

It was clear early that the Scots were the superior team early in the match, just as they had been in their previous contest. The Lady Scots controlled the match from the start and maintained their dominance throughout, winning the sets decisively, 25-18, 25-7 and 25-14.

“Our serving was great,” head coach Andrew Romaine said after the victory. “We want to win, and that’s always been our motto. As a coach, we wanted to see the players win the game.”

The Scots will have a quick turnaround as they host their nemesis Richmond High at home, a team that defeated them in their last match-up. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4.

