LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots soccer team built on Tuesday’s victory, carrying that momentum into their match-up against the Westover Wolverines, handing them a 7-1 defeat in their season opener.

Despite leading 3-1 going into halftime, the Scots struggled early, misfiring on passes, reacting slowly to the ball, having inconsistent communication and committing self-inflicted mistakes. Defensively, a breakdown between the goalkeeper and the defense allowed the Wolverines to score their only goal.

Head coach Jeremy White delivered a “heated” halftime talk, and his players responded. Scotland completely dominated in the second half, scoring four goals to seal the win.

“We were moving the ball a lot better and communicating effectively,” White said. “I stressed to the boys that we cannot continue playing one-half soccer games.”

Freshman Nathan Ward led the team with three goals, while seniors Jake Tew and Elijah Clark each added one. Sophomores Braden Smith and Dakota Locklear also scored, rounding out the attack. Senior goalkeeper Chris White continued to shine, finishing with 11 saves and just one goal allowed.

Following the win, White emphasized the importance of faster starts moving forward.

“We don’t need to employ the old rope-a-dope strategy and just let the opposing team beat us,” he said. “It is important to come out the gate swinging; we strike first—quick and fast—and keep the pressure on until we defeat them.”

Now 4-2, the Scots embark on a four-game road trip, starting with E.E. Smith on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.