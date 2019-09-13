Break-in

LAURINBURG — The Clinton Inn reported to the police department on Thursday that a flat-screen TV valued at $250 and a blanket had been stolen out of a room. The items were located in another room and 55-year-old Tammy Coleman was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. She was given a $2,500 bond.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department Friday that a generator valued at $500 that was left on a front porch of a residence on First Street was stolen.

Identity Theft

LAURINBURG —A resident of Rockingham reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had used the identification to obtain a cellphone service in Laurinburg. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tabitha Wyland, 41, who told officers she was homeless, was arrested Thursday for first degree trespassing. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Measha Smith, 29, of Willow Drive was arrested Thursday for resist, delay and obstruct. She was given a $500 bond.

