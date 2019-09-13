Scotland County is a lot stronger after Florence

One year ago, Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington, leaving behind record-setting damage in the Carolinas. But its impact didn’t end in September.

Hurricane Florence broke state records for rainfall set in 1999 by Hurricane Floyd, causing major flooding that displaced people as it slowly made its way from the coast to Elizabethtown, Lumberton and Laurinburg. Throughout the state, over 1,000 roads were closed, including regional sections of Interstate 95 and Interstate 74.

After going through all that, the state and its residents are still dealing with the aftermath while taking lessons to apply to future disasters.

In addition to the high winds and torrential rains, Florence brought with her numerous challenges to health officials, school officials, city officials, county officials, social services and many others.

Homes and property were damaged. A fire station was damaged. Roads were buckled and washed out. Buildings fell. Farmland was drowned. A school gymnasium was ruined. A college suffered severe damage. And so much more — all in Scotland County.

You don’t need us to list all that this county went through. It’s only been a year, and you remember it well.

But in the 365 days since Hurricane Florence parked over Scotland County, we have become stronger. You can read about some of the progress that has been made in today’s “Saturday Spotlight” starting on Page 1A. It is far from all inclusive, but it does give a good at the highlights of how Scotland County has rallied and continued the healing process.

It’s far from over. We understand that. There remains decisions to be made, homes to and roofs to repair, property to be reinforced and much more.

But considering what Florence did to the county, we are well on the way toward fixing things — and we have many to thank for that. We will simply say that we are lucky to have the public officials, first responders, civic clubs, church groups and volunteers that we have come to rely on for help where it is needed.

We thank them all.

One year ago, we suffered a lot of heartache at the hands of Hurricane Florence. But all of that can and will be repaired or replaced. We should all be thankful and feel blessed that loss of human life wasn’t part of that heartache here.

We took the best shot Florence could muster … and survived.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We are powerful because we have survived.” (Audre Lorde)