City to get another storm water update

LAURINBURG — Cape Fear Engineering will be back in the city council chambers Tuesday to give more updates on the stormwater project.

Last month the engineering firm spoke to the council at the monthly meeting about the seven areas that have been looked at and what the first findings were. The areas included Blue Drive, Isabelle Street, Hasty Drive and Barnes Bridge Road, Cypress Drive, Wesleyan Drive, North Main Street and Carver Street and North Main Street at Lloyd’s Barber Shop.

The firm explained that, as a result of the multiple site visits, there were key infrastructures that would be getting surveyed.

Many of the issues include the ditches being overgrown and full of debris, while some had issues with erosion and pipe issues.

The stormwater project has come after many residents have come to the council asking for something to be done about the flooding when it rained even before Hurricane Florence in September 2018 then intensified after the historic flooding.

Also on the agenda is a rezoning request for a property on Wagram Road from residential to industrial as well as an update on the downtown property, such as the old Firestone building and Lloyd’s Barber Shop.

The Laurinburg City Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers in the new City Hall.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]