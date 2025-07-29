PEMBROKE — NASA recently recognized a UNC Pembroke computer science student for his exceptional cybersecurity skills.

Shirsendu Mondal received a formal letter of appreciation from the agency’s Vulnerability Disclosure Program for identifying and responsibly reporting a security vulnerability in one of NASA’s digital systems.

Essentially, Mondal, a certified ethical hacker, found a digital security flaw, reported it professionally and ethically and helped NASA fix a potential cybersecurity risk before it could be exploited.

According to NASA, Mondal’s efforts helped enhance the integrity and protection of NASA’s information infrastructure — ‘an achievement that underscores the real-world impact of ethical hacking and the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding national assets.’

Mondal considers it an honor to be recognized by a leading federal agency.

“It took me two weeks of constant reconnaissance just to find something that could be reportable,” Mondal said. “Most of the things I was trying were failing and taking me into rabbit holes one after another, but I was determined that I wouldn’t give up unless I got that letter of appreciation. This led to sleepless nights, but I finally found something worth reporting.”

For his efforts, Mondal’s name is also listed on the Hall of Fame for Vulnerability Disclosure under NASA’s Vulnerability Disclosure program, a publicly visible list recognizing individuals who have responsibly reported security vulnerabilities in NASA’s systems.

Shirsendu’s professor, Dr. Prashanth Reddy praised him as a key contributor to the cybersecurity research group, calling the NASA recognition a reflection of his high-quality work and expressing pride in his achievements and future potential.

“Shirsendu has been a valuable part of our cybersecurity program,” said Reddy, the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Cybersecurity program coordinator. “Receiving a letter of appreciation from NASA is an honor and a testament to the caliber of his work. We’re proud to have him representing our cybersecurity program and look forward to seeing where his talents take him next.”

Mondal, a native of Bangladesh, is no stranger to national acclaim. In the spring of 2023 — at just 20 years old — he was named Bangladesh’s youngest certified ethical hacker, a prestigious milestone in his cybersecurity journey.

Mondal, entering his third year in the computer science program focusing on cybersecurity, will return to class on Aug. 18.