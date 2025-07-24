LAURINBURG — From July 24 to July 27, the Scotland SWAT 14U basketball team will be heading to Myrtle Beach, SC, to compete in the 2025 NTBA National Championship.

In this championship, there will be over 100 teams attending from all over the world, offering exciting basketball and a competitive atmosphere. The 14U Scotland SWAT team will be the program’s only team participating in the National Championship.

Xavier Bines, who is the head coach for the Scotland SWAT team, expressed his excitement about the upcoming opportunity.

“This is going to be a great competition,“ Bines said. “It gives our guys a chance to get away and compete before school starts.”

During the trip, players will share an Airbnb house. Family members who would like to come and support these teams are welcome.

For any further information, contact Coach Xavier Bines.