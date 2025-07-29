LAURINBURG —At last, the Scotland Fighting Scots sports scene is fast approaching, set to take over Scotland High School with the intensity and tradition that define Scotland High School athletics. Among those programs, the Fighting Scots soccer team is ready to make its mark on Scotland County. The addition of a new head coach has sparked optimism for the new season.

Bringing valuable experience from the women’s program, Jeremy White now leads both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams in a new direction. After becoming the girls’ soccer coach this past spring, White is taking the opportunity to unite both programs and reshape the narrative around Scotland High School’s soccer teams, while also ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve in Scotland County.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” White said. “I’ve been coaching in the rec center for 15 years. This spring, Scotland High School brought me on to become the girls’ soccer team coach. We had a lot of success, and we grew as a team. Going into this season, I’m excited to work with the boys team, and my goal is to elevate the soccer program in Scotland County.”

Historically, the Scots soccer team has been an unsuccessful program for the last decade, having a 32-136-10 record. Last year, the Scotland Fighting Scots soccer team did not have its best season, finishing its 2024 season with a 2-12-2 record.

Though the past may have been rocky, the future holds a different story. White made a clear statement of intent and responsibility for the Scots season.

“I take full responsibility when I win and lose,” White stated. “I’m looking to go into a new direction and give this program a different type of motivation, and the goal is to give this program a jump start.”

After several seasons competing in the 3A/4A Sandhills Athletic Conference, where they faced teams such as Union Pines, Southern Lee, Hoke County, Pinecrest and Richmond. Scotland High School was placed in the Tri-County 6A/7A conference for the 2025-2029 period. Scots will now take on teams from Gray’s Creek, Terry Sanford, Cape Fear and Purnell Swett.

“Many would think, new coach, I should set my expectations low. But that’s the complete opposite; my expectations are high for this team,” White said. “We switched conferences, and we are playing very favorable teams. I’m expecting a winning season and a run at the conference championship.”

Scots soccer will launch its 2025 campaign at E.E. Smith on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.