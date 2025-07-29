PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will soon open applications for the Michael Olof Paulson Scholarship, which will award six $5,000 scholarships to Lumbee students in memory of a man whose legacy spans continents.

Applications will open at 8 a.m. on Aug. 18 and close on Aug. 25. Recipients will be notified by Sept. 12.

The scholarship honors the life of Michael Olof Paulson, a Swedish-born aviator, historian and global enthusiast who died in 2022. According to the Tribe, Paulson’s will expressed his desire to support education. His friends, inspired by that wish, searched for an American Indian tribe to carry it out — and ultimately chose the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina to be stewards of his educational legacy.

“Michael dreamed and lived life to the fullest,” the Tribe said in a statement. “That dream now extends to Lumbee students.”

To be eligible, applicants must be full-time students who are sophomores or higher in undergraduate studies or enrolled in graduate school. A minimum GPA of 2.7 is required, and students must be actively enrolled members of the Lumbee Tribe with a valid tribal enrollment card.

Applicants must submit a completed application, official transcript, class schedule, and a certificate of full-time enrollment from their institution. Additional materials include a copy of their tribal card, a three- to five-minute video presentation on Lumbee tribal government and leadership (MP4 format), two essays, a resume, and two letters of recommendation—one of which must be academic.

All materials must be submitted via email to michaelpaulsonaward@lumbeetribe.com with the subject line: Michael Paulson Award Scholarship – [Your Full Name] (e.g., Michael Paulson Award Scholarship – John Doe). Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

The application and full scholarship details are available on the Lumbee Tribe’s website.