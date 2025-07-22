PEMBROKE — At this year’s Lumbee Tribe State of the Tribe gathering, held before a packed audience of tribal citizens and visitors from across the country, a moment of deep recognition was given to one of the community’s most dedicated voices.

James Locklear, editor and publisher of Native Visions Magazine, was honored by Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery, the tribal administration and the Tribal Council for more than 40 years of service in journalism, storytelling and documenting Lumbee history.

Locklear, a native of the Wakulla community, has dedicated over four decades to journalism, beginning his career in 1993 as a photographer and reporter. Over the years, he has contributed to several notable publications, including the Red Springs Citizen, St. Pauls Review, The Robesonian and the Fayetteville Observer, before founding a weekly newspaper, The Robeson Journal. He also serves as a correspondent for Indian Country Today.

Beyond journalism, Locklear is the founder of the Robeson County MMIP (Murdered, Missing, Indigenous Peoples) program and co-founder of the Robeson County Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2024, he was recognized for his extensive contributions to media and community service by both President Joe Biden and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Native Visions Magazine reaches more than 40,000 readers and is considered the largest known Native print publication in the United States. Locklear has spent decades documenting the stories, struggles and achievements of the Lumbee people. This August marks the 20th anniversary of Native Visions Magazine, launched to amplify Native voices and stories. Through his work, Locklear has preserved countless narratives that might otherwise have been lost, giving voice to generations and ensuring that the rich history of the Lumbee Tribe is passed down.

Tribal Chairman Lowery presented Locklear with a formal proclamation and an eagle feather — one of the highest honors in Native communities — as a symbol of gratitude and respect for his dedication.

“I want to highlight individuals who are often behind the scenes, and this year, we’re proud to honor James Locklear,” said Chairman Lowery. “I look forward to highlighting and giving praise to our talented people.”

The evening was filled with powerful moments, including key announcements about the tribe’s upcoming budget and new initiatives within the Lumbee Tribal Government. Guests also enjoyed historical displays curated by Lumbee staff..