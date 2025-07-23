LAURINBURG — Football season is approaching, and the Scotland Fighting Scots are gearing up for the exciting 2025 season. The Scots are filled with anticipation as they approach the new season, featuring standout players like Samier Pate, Ja’kari Monley, Carter Williams, Tomek McFadden, Andre McNeil, Marlin Moore and Tyjurian White. The Fighting Scots are excited to showcase their talent in Scotland County.

The Scots have officially released their practice dates for the upcoming season.

The first day of official football practice for the Scotland Fighting Scots will be July 30 at 8 a.m. and will end at 10:30 a.m. Sign-ins will begin at 7:30 a.m. You must have a current physical. Practice will be held every day except on Sunday. The first scrimmage will take place on Friday, Aug. 8.

The junior varsity team will also participate in a jamboree on Aug. 8 at Pate Stadium. The scrimmage will begin at 5 p.m. for the junior varsity, followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.