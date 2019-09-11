Ministry to visit Laurinburg for fellowship, food giveaway

LAURINBURG — Once again, Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministry will come to Scotland County to bless those in need.

The organization, which is based in Waxhaw, will make a stop in Market Park in Laurinburg on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This will be a time for fellowship, music, words of inspiration and a free giveaway,” said Debra Marsh.

That giveaway will include such items as food, clothing, shoes, hygiene packets, biblical information and more.

Market Park is located at 704 Lees Mill Road in Laurinburg.

For information, call Wayne and Debra Marsh at 704-289-1708 or Mark Leak at 704-200-1984.