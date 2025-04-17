LAURINBURG —Due to a water main break, Sycamore Lane Primary and Sycamore Lane Elementary Schools will not have water today, so there will no school for students at those two schools, said a spokesperson for Scotland County Schools on Thursday.

Students who have already been picked up by the bus will be taken to school, allowed to go into the cafeteria for breakfast, and then placed back onto the bus to be returned home. Car riders will be informed of the situation as they arrive. Those students will remain with the person who brought them and will not enter the building, the spokesperson continued.

Scheduled field trips are also canceled.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and appreciate your understanding,” a statement from the school district read.