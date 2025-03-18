This year’s Bags, Bottle and Bing, a United Way of Scotland County fundraising event, was held at the Story Telling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Chris Fore, of Fore Music, acted as emcee and bingo caller.

LAURINBURG — It was all about the bags, bottles, and Bingo Saturday evening as United Way of Scotland County held their third annual fundraiser of the same name.

This year’s event was held at the Story Telling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Chris Fore, of Fore Music, acted as emcee and bingo caller.

Around 130 people paid $60 to play 10 rounds of Bingo (three cards per round) and have a chance at winning a variety of handbags by Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach, and more. Bottles of premium liquor, a Calloway Golf Putting Mat, and a stainless steel fire pit were also available.

There was also a 50/50 raffle, whiskey pull tickets, and a silent auction. Silent auction items included things like a Charlotte FC Fan Club pack, a mini bar, a Campbell’s soup gift basket, a crocheted flower bouquet, and four tickets to the NC Zoo. Door prizes, like a Vera Bradley fleece blanket, were also given out. The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Susan Morrison who is now $1,020 richer.

Heavy hors ‘d’oeuvres were provided by Ray McDaniels of Brady’s Florist and there was a wine and beer cash bar.

“This event is our largest fundraiser of the year for United Way,” said Coy Moody, executive director. “All of the proceeds from this event will stay local and help to support about 20 non-profit partners that work each day to help make their community a better place.”

United Way is a network of more than1,800 local nonprofit affiliates, each independently governed and focused on addressing local challenges. Local United Ways identify community needs and work with partners to create solutions, often focusing on systemic change rather than temporary fixes. They mobilize resources (donations, volunteers, partners) to tackle problems like poverty, lack of access to education, and health issues.

Event sponsors were Campbell’s Soup, Brady’s Florist, Hayes Forest Products, Adam’s Beverages, Eric Byrd Ins., M2 Building and Scottish Pines.

The amount raised was not available at press time, but Moody said the event has raised between $15,000 to $18,000 in the past.