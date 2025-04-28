The University of North Carolina at Pembroke could face budget cuts after UNC System President Peter Hans said schools need to limit administrative costs.

Hans said earlier this month that the 17-campus system needs to reduce what he deemed unnecessary bureaucracy “and calibrate the university back towards its core missions of teaching, research and public service.” The cuts, he said, would be targeted at universities where administrative growth has outpaced the number of students.

Across the UNC System, payroll spending increased by 26% and enrollment grew by 2.3% between 2020 and 2024, according to a workforce report released in February. At UNC Pembroke, payroll spending increased by 22% while enrollment declined by 7%.

UNC Pembroke recognizes that “adjustments may be forthcoming” as state lawmakers work to pass a new two-year budget, university spokesperson Jennifer McCarrel said in an email for this story.

