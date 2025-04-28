A crowd showed up Saturday for the World’s Shortest Parade and stayed to shop for other produce, flowers and locally produced goods at Jack Pait Strawberry Farm.

LUMBERTON — Several hundred visitors lined Old Allenton Road in front of Jack Pait Strawberry Farm Saturday morning to enjoy the annual World’s Shortest Parade and shop for other produce, flowers and locally produced goods.

While gallon buckets were available for sale, many visitors opted to wander into the fields to pick their own berries, a tradition for many.

Old Allenton Road was closed for a short time to allow for the Sudan Tomcats ad Sudan Pirates Shriner to make their way in front of parade visitors.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.