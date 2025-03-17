LAURINBURG — Three Laurinburg people, including two teens, have been arrested in the Sunday shooting that left a mother and her 2-year-old hospitalized.

Jadan Robert Avery, 19, of Rosemary Lane in Laurinburg, and a 16-year-old were arrested on charges of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of discharge firearm into occupied property, and a county of discharging a firearm in city limits. The 16-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both were jailed without bond.

Angela Tra’Shawn Pegues, 24, of North Main Street in Laurinburg was arrested and charged with accessory before the fact to attempted murder amd accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Pegues was jailed on a bond $250,000.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, officers with the LPD responded to the 400 block of Hood Drive, Laurinburg, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, Chavonda Jones, a 23-year-old of Hood Drive in Laurinburg and her 2-year-old child. Scotland County EMS responded and transported the two victims to Scotland Memorial Hospital where the mother, Jones, was treated and released, according to police.

The 2-year-old was transported to another medical facility for treatment and later listed in stable but critical condition, according to police.

An investigation revealed that Jones and her child were sitting in her vehicle when a red in color vehicle pulled up, according to the LPD. A passenger in the red in color vehicle began firing multiple shots at the vehicle striking Jones and her child.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Investigative Division at 910-276-3211 or contact Scotland Crimestoppers one of three ways anonymously by: downloading thfree mobile app P3Tips.com; visit our website www.scotlandcountycs.com; or calling 910-266-8146. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 is available if a tip leads to an arrest.