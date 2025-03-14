PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is excited to host its annual Women’s Empowerment Summit, an inspiring event dedicated to fostering leadership, resilience and success among women across various fields.

The summit will take place on Friday, March 28, bringing together influential keynote speakers, thought-provoking panel discussions and networking opportunities for students, faculty, staff and community members.

“The Women’s Empowerment Summit is about equipping individuals with the knowledge, tools and motivation to push past obstacles and embrace their full potential,” said Mary Beth Locklear, director for Regional Initiatives and event organizer. “This event fosters meaningful conversations and connections that drive real change.”

This year’s theme, “Elevate to Inspire,” will focus on mentoring in ways that encourage and motivate others. Presenters will provide real stories on leading and coaching while inspiring and creating pathways to success in life.

The summit will feature keynote speakers North Carolina Secretary Pamela Brewington Cashwell and Lt. Col. Lindsay Freeman. As secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Cashwell oversees the department’s nearly 2,400 employees and more than 100 locations across the state. She is the first American Indian woman to head a cabinet department in North Carolina.

Freeman, a native of Fairmont, currently serves as an instructor at the Department of the Air Force’s Leader Development Course for Squadron Command at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The summit will also feature a panel of distinguished professionals representing UNCP’s Athletic Department, including Stephanie Graziani (head softball coach), Jaleesa Harper (head volleyball coach), Dr. Kendra Samuels-Eaton (head women’s basketball coach) and Dr. Jessica Siegele (faculty athletic liaison). Anna Grossheim Duncan, a graduate student and standout soccer player, will join the discussion.

The summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the University Center Annex. Registration is $45 for the public, $35 for UNCP employees and alumni, $30 for military veterans and senior citizens and $15 for UNCP students. Lunch will be served. Sponsorships are also available. For more information and to register, visit uncp.edu/rc or contact Mary Beth Locklear at 910-775-4020.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be inspired, connect and confidently lead at UNC Pembroke’s Women’s Empowerment Summit!