PEMBROKE — When Cameron Hall’s father told her to call UNC Pembroke, she never imagined that one conversation would change her future. As a child, she had dreamed of college, but after losing her mother at a young age, the financial burden made it seem impossible. That was until a scholarship — made possible by generous donors — gave her the chance to pursue her passion for acting.

Hall was one of several students who shared their transformational journeys at UNC Pembroke’s Celebration of Philanthropy on February 27. Hosted by the Office of Advancement, the inaugural event brought together students, faculty and donors to highlight the profound impact of scholarships and endowments across campus.

Throughout the evening, guests witnessed firsthand how philanthropy fuels success at UNCP. In the music department, a live jazz combo — composed of scholarship recipients — set the tone for the event. Over in chemistry & physics, students showcased groundbreaking research, from virtual reality headsets to a drone built using 3D printers. Student-athletes reflected on how scholarships allow them to balance academics and competition, while social work students shared how donor support enables them to serve their communities even before graduation. In the Thomas College of Business & Economics, students involved in applied-learning programs like the VITA Tax Program and SPARK demonstrated how philanthropy fuels hands-on experiences that prepare them for successful careers.

At the heart of the evening was a student panel featuring scholarship recipients Cameron Hall, Jacob Oxendine and Anna Grossheim Duncan, who shared deeply personal stories about their journeys to and through UNCP.

“When I was one year old, my mother passed away from leukemia. My dad raised my sister and me on a teacher’s salary, and while he did everything he could for us, college seemed like an impossible dream,” said Hall, a senior theatre major from Greensboro. “I applied to multiple schools, including Coastal Carolina, but the tuition was just too high. Then my dad called me one day and said, ‘Call UNC Pembroke right now.’”

That phone call changed everything. A staff member in the Office of Admissions not only welcomed Hall with open arms but also awarded her a scholarship that made attending UNCP possible.

“It allowed me to dedicate myself fully to my passion for acting,” Hall said. “I’ve had incredible opportunities, including earning an Off-Broadway credit. The donors who believed in me made all this possible.”

Oxendine, a senior biology major, also spoke about how scholarships shaped his college experience. Having lived part of his life in Pembroke before moving away, he always felt a connection to the university and the community.

“Merit-based scholarships didn’t just help me financially — they gave me the freedom to dream bigger,” Oxendine said. “They meant I could stay up late in the lab, push myself academically and prepare for my future without the constant worry of how to pay for it.”

With plans to attend physician assistant (P.A.) school, Oxendine is eager to return to serve the Pembroke community as a healthcare professional.

Throughout the evening, students and faculty expressed their gratitude, reinforcing that every donation — no matter the size — has a lasting impact.

To the donors in the room, Oxendine shared a heartfelt message:

“You’re not just changing our lives — you’re shaping the future of our entire community. Because of your generosity, we aren’t just earning degrees — we’re becoming the next generation of healthcare workers, educators and leaders who will one day give back in ways we never imagined. Your impact doesn’t end with us. It carries forward.”

The Celebration of Philanthropy served as a powerful reminder that behind every scholarship is a student with a dream — and behind every dream is a donor who made it possible.