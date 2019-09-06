LAURINBURG – The final paving for the City Hall parking lot and drive-thru lane will be in progress starting Monday and lasting through Friday next week.

During this time, access to City Hall will be impacted. Please follow the directional signs to get to the front entrance, and watch for the safety cones as to which parking areas are closed or open.

The city will also have staff present to assist and direct everyone into the building. All paving should be completed by the end of the week, so that normal operations can resume the following week. Please follow the directional arrows shown on the picture below to enter the building.

The safety of employees, construction workers, and customers that come to the City Hall to conduct business is the top priority. Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated, while we work through this final phase of construction.