LAURINBURG — James Ray Goins Jr. was sentenced this week to spend the rest of his natural life in prison without the possibility of parole following the murder of a Laurel Hill woman nearly a decade ago.

Goins, was a 28-year-old Fayetteville resident at the time, when he was arrested in 2016 for the death of Kimberly Kelly. Kelly was shot and killed during a home invasion at her Marston Road residence, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Reports said the 36-year-old woman was shot in the head. A second victim living at the residence was also shot, but survived, officials said at the time.

Neighbors said the shooting occurred at about 4 a.m. on May 17 after someone barged into the home. Neighbors said they heard from family members that Kelly, a supervisor at Plastek, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A third person at the home, who was believed to be the female victim’s daughter at the time, was able to escape.

Goins was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff’s office. Investigators did not say where Goins was picked up or what led authorities to him. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Goins was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center with no bond.

On Feb. 24, a Scotland County jury convicted Goins, who is now 37, of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and first-degree burglary.

According to Shawn T. Weigman, a District Attorney Investigator, the State’s evidence showed that in the early morning hours of May 17, 2016, Goins broke into the home of Kenneth Canup, Kimberly Kelly, and her 14-year-old daughter while they slept.

“Goins fatally shot Kelly and wounded Canup,” Weigman stated.

“It is important to my office that our citizens feel safe in their own homes. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community,” said District Attorney Jamie Adams. “I would like to especially thank the jurors for fulfilling their civic duty.”

This case was investigated by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department and prosecuted by District Attorney Adams and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Victory of Prosecutorial District 21.

Prosecutorial District 21 consists of Anson, Richmond, and Scotland Counties.